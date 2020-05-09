Patricia S. Barrett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Stevens) Barrett, 84, of Kensington, widow of Rodney R. Barrett, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Earle and Helen (Davis) Stevens. Patricia was a Kensington resident since 1963 and was formerly employed at Northeast Utilities. Pat enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, shopping for jewelry, and reading in her sunroom. She had a fondness for devil dogs, pocket knives, and Diet Coke from McDonald's. Surviving are a son, Dale R. Barrett of Kensington; a daughter, Sharon King and her husband Ronnie of Kensington; and two brothers, Bruce Stevens of Portland and Rodger Stevens of Tolland. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Pat with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved