Patricia "Pat" Schillinger, 76, of Ellington passed peacefully at home in the company of her family on May 1st. Pat will be remembered as a beloved Mother, Nana, Great Nana, friend and animal lover. In her long-time role as laundromat attendant at Shamrock Cleaners in Stafford Springs Pat became an expert in dealing with everything from stains to relationships. She was always available to listen and had many fond memories of her patrons, especially watching children and families grow over the years. Pat enjoyed several different hobbies including word jumbles in the paper, puzzles, Scrabble, watching old tv shows and gardening. She was a people-person and had the ability to make those around her feel comfortable. In recent years the highlight of her life was spending time with her two great-grandchildren, Clover and Lachlan Casey. She loved them to the moon and back and they always made her smile and laugh. She enjoyed having them over for weekly sleepovers and would spend hours playing with them, watching cartoons, and being a brave taste tester for Clover's kitchen creations. Her lap was always full when they were around, and her patience and love was evident to anyone who saw her with them or heard her talk about them. Her granddaughter, Jessica Casey, will greatly miss having daily conversations and frequent visits where there was always chocolate and good advice available. Her son, Craig Schillinger, has many great memories including family time and lots of tough love and will miss her more than anyone can imagine. In addition to those listed above Pat also leaves behind her brother-in-law Carl Schillinger and grandson-in-law Robert Casey, as well as her cats, Molly and Joey, who were the most recent in a long line of cats and dogs who were spoiled rotten by her. She was predeceased by her husband William Reid Schillinger, mother Evelyn Witherell, sister Leah Garutti and most recently her daughter-in-law Sandie Schillinger who left us all far too soon. Family and friends are welcome to gather at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Vernon at 10 am on May 10th for a celebration of her life. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019