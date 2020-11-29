To all Pat's family, Donna, Holly & Scott. For so many years your Mom was a part of my life. Started with Gary moving into the house on Sprague St., continued on to when she was in our wedding, and then at least a weekly visit to get her hair done every week for years. Lots of good times were had. I am so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful woman and I know she will be missed. RIP Pat and I'll see you again.

Kathleen M Sousa

Friend