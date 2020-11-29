1/1
Patricia V. Gore
1933 - 2020
Patricia V. Gore, 87, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 following a short illness. Born on August 15,1933 and raised on a farm in Collinsville, (Canton) CT, she enjoyed both country life and city life in Hartford. She married Donald W. Gore in 1954 and together they raised three children. He preceded her in death in April 1981. Pat was a matriarch and saw to it that the entire family thrived, no matter her life circumstances. She loved Sunday trips, music, church and summer vacations at the beach. Her commitment to family and resilience from challenges is a true testament to the fine mother, wife, friend, and neighbor she was. Pat and Don lived in the south end of Hartford for many years and moved to Windsor in 1971. She was employed at the Hartford Hospital Employee's Clinic and spent most of her professional career as Executive Secretary for the Administration Office of Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford for 19 years. In addition to her love of family and good friends, she was involved in her community as an active member of the "Lady of the Elks" BPOE #2060, Windsor, CT. She served for 15 years in the planning and implementation of fundraisers and was officially accepted as one of the first female Elks in the Fraternal Organization in 2006. When the Windsor chapter closed, she continued her service, joining the Manchester, CT Elks BPOE #2060 in 2017. She also served as the Membership Chairperson for the Mount Sinai Retirement Organization for two terms. She leaves behind her children, Donna R. Gore of Myrtle Beach, SC; Holly Andersen and her husband, Kevin Andersen, of Windsor Locks, CT; Scott Gore and his wife, Donna W. Gore, of Old Saybrook, CT; grandchild Cara Galvez and her husband, Andres Galvez, of Westminster, CO; sister Valerie Cote and her husband, Richard Cote, of South Windsor, CT; and her beloved aunt, June Caiafa, aged 101, of North Carolina; dearest friends JoAnn Arsenault and Catherine Hastings. In lieu of flowers, Pat would appreciate donations in her name to the following charities: Saint Francis Foundation (saintfrancisdonor.com or 860-714-4900) or to Elks Lodge- BPOE #2060; 30 Bissell Street, Manchester, CT 06040; Tel- 860-646-9262. Due to the pandemic funeral service will be held at a future date to be determined. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
To all Pat's family, Donna, Holly & Scott. For so many years your Mom was a part of my life. Started with Gary moving into the house on Sprague St., continued on to when she was in our wedding, and then at least a weekly visit to get her hair done every week for years. Lots of good times were had. I am so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful woman and I know she will be missed. RIP Pat and I'll see you again.
Kathleen M Sousa
Friend
