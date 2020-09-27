Patricia L. (Dunkle) Wall, 73, wife Donald Wall of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rimersburg, Pa. daughter of the late Harry and Doris Dunkle on June 14, 1947. Pat was a graduate of East Hartford High School and lived in East Hartford most of her life. She loved her children and grandchildren above anything else, they were her world. Pat liked flowers, gardening, fishing and enjoyed going to the casino. She loved going to her kids and grandkids games and watching them play. Pat was an amazing cook and went all out for Christmas and other holidays, taking care of the family with big meals. She was also a faithful communicant at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish. Besides her husband Don, Pat will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Scott Wall and his wife Amy of Normal, IL and Mark Wall and his wife Lilia of Coventry, her niece Kimberly Schick and her husband Steven and her grandchildren, Logan, Colton and Nathan. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Beatrice. Friends may call from 5:00 to 700 on Monday September 28, 2020 at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford. Burial will be private. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com
