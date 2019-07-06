Patricia "Mimi" (Kastner) Zanotelli, 75, of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Raphael Zanotelli for 52 years. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Norman and Alice (Barrieau) Kastner, she was a longtime Newington resident and a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. Patricia enjoyed playing cards, gardening, doing puzzles and playing scrabble. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. They made treasured memories in Cape Cod, and at family meals where she would make their favorites: spaghetti, crepes, shepherd's pie and her famous chicken cutlets. Along with her husband, she leaves her two children, Michael Zanotelli and his wife Shannon and Kimberlee O'Connell and her husband Kevin, and her four grandchildren, Ryan, Griffin, Gavin and Sydney, who truly were the light of her life. She also leaves her seven siblings, Harry Kastner and his wife Sandy, Norman Kastner and his wife Dorothy, Carol Spaziani and her husband Robert, Diana Epstein and her husband Charlie, Claudette Matthews and her husband Edward, Ronald Kastner, Jeffrey Kastner and his wife Lori, her brother-in-law Andrew Zorzi and Donna Miller, her sister-in-law Suzy Zorzi, and many nieces and nephews. Lastly, she leaves many cherished friends in both Connecticut and Florida. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Daniel Zorzi. Her family wishes to thank the staff at St. Francis Hospital ICU for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. She will be laid to rest following the service in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 7th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill CT, 06067. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019