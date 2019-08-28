Home

Patricia (Clark) Zimkiewicz, 75, of Manchester, the wife of the late Louis G. Zimkiewicz, passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Manchester to Allan and Virginia Clark, she retired from Customer Service at Webster Bank after 25 years of service. Following her retirement, Patricia worked as an in-home day care provider, which she loved beyond measure. She was also a member of the Junior Women's Club. Patricia is survived by her son Mark Zimkiewicz and his wife Caroline of Southwick, MA; her daughters Lynn Perreault and her husband Daniel of Tolland and Lisa Riendeau and her husband Brian of Tolland; her grandchildren Sarah, Adam, Marc, Aly, Matthew, Amber and Michael; her great grandchildren Samantha and Jack; her sister Cheryl Pitts and her husband John of Indianapolis, IN; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday August 31st at 10:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester followed by burial in East Cemetery 220 East Center Street Manchester. Family and Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9-10:30. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 28, 2019
