Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
THE LODGE
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
THE LODGE
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
Patricio Diaz, Jr., 66, of Windsor, passed away December 27, 2019 at his home. Born in Miami, Fl, son of the late Patricio Diaz, Sr. and Rose Marie (Castro) Roldan, he graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1972 where he was on the wrestling team during his junior and senior years. He enlisted in the US Navy where he served for three years. He began his career with the US Postal Service in 1975 where he was still employed at the Hartford Post Office on Weston Street. He leaves five sisters Cecilia, M. Diaz, Rosa Roldan- Hayes, Carmen Roldan, Angela Diaz, and Patricia Diaz-Paulino both of NY; four brothers Luis, Thomas, Santiago, Jr, and Marcelino Roldan; stepfather Santiago Roldan, Sr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother Jose Roldan and a sister Teresita Gonzalez. His family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10 am-11 am prior to a Funeral Service at 11 AM at THE LODGE, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Greater Hartford . The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
