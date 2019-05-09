Services Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860) 745-3115 Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Colca Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick Anthony Colca

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patrick Anthony Colca, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday May 8, 2019. He was comforted by his family, and surrounded by familiar sights and a lifetime of calming memories that he helped create. Pat was born in his grandparent's house to Gregorio and Mary Colca on June 3, 1932 in Thompsonville, CT. He is preceded in death by his sister Rosalie Tamburro, nephew William Tamburro, Jr., and great-grandnephew Benjamin Buckley. He is survived by his cherished wife, of more than 62 years, Janet (Smith) Colca "Smitty" to Dad, son Gregory Colca, son Mark and Sharyn Colca, and 3 step-grandchildren: Trevor, Justin, and Christian Coulter. In addition, he leaves behind his brother-in-law William Tamburro Sr., nephew John and Cathy Tamburro, niece Maria and Charlie Higgins, niece Lisa and Mark Arute, nephew Jim and Suzanne Tamburro, niece-in-law Paula Tamburro, their families and many other beloved family members and friends. Dad earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with a Major in Engineering and Management by attending night and weekend classes at Western New England College [University]. He graduated cum laude in 1964 while working to support his family. Pat held many jobs throughout his life but he made a career at Aetna from which he retired in 1992. Throughout his life Pat was an avid runner and reader preferring nonfiction historical literature and magazines pertaining to: trains, antique cars, and finance. Dad had a servant's heart giving back to his community through his membership in the Lions Club, volunteering at the Oak Hill School for the Blind as a swimming assistant and later as the Scoutmaster for Gregory's Cub Scout troup. When Gregory had his guide dog (Issac) Dad volunteered at the Bloomfield Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation. He also ran in benefit marathons at Camp Harkness completing 3 miles with Gregory at his side then continuing on for an additional 5 miles. When Gregory moved into New Horizons Village Dad began volunteering there too. In 2003 Dad agreed to take on the task of caregiver for Mark's dog (Bear). Dad and Bear quickly became inseparable companions taking daily 3-5, mile walks. On weekends Mark and later Sharyn would join in for memorable hikes in the woods with this loving man and his faithful companion. Dad will be remembered by many for his: comedic personality, kind heart, faithfulness, love of Cape Cod and day trips to the beach, his days of sailing, or his determination when solving word jumbles. We will remember a dedicated husband and father who always tried his best and succeeded in providing us a loving home. He will live on in our hearts and minds.We as a family would like to thank the Hospice caregivers from Trinity Health of New England at Home, and the aides from Home Helpers who provided holistic love, support, and physical care to all of us. Without you we couldn't have fulfilled dad's wish to die with dignity at home. Additional thanks to the multiple family, friends, and coworkers who have been with us every step of the way to support our efforts and give us this time with dad. Calling hours will be held at Browne Memorial Chapels from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, Enfield.) The funeral procession will form at the funeral home at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to New Horizons, Inc., 37 Bliss Memorial Rd, Unionville CT. 06085. To leave an online condolence, for directions or more info visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries