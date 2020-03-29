|
|
Patrick Berry Ford, 49, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020. He leaves his wife, Deanna Cawley-Ford; beautiful daughters, Riley and Avery; his father, Charles Ford of Wethersfield; his mother-in-law, Julia Cawley of Tewksbury, MA. He was predeceased by his mother Barbara, also of Wethersfield. He is survived by his brother Christopher, wife Amy, and nieces, Madison and Hailey of Rocky Hill. He also leaves to mourn his sisters-in-law Maureen Cawley-Gerety and husband Bill, Sarah Cawley and husband Tony Salamone, Janet and husband Nick Biagotti, and brother-in-law Jack Cawley. Also left to grieve are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Patrick attended Castleton University and was a long-time employee as a Senior Analyst at Bob's Clothing Stores. Pat's love for his girls was evident by his love for coaching them. He was a coach for the George Ritchie Soccer Club where he made a lasting impact on many young people of Wethersfield. He loved watching his kids play sports and made sure they always had fun. He was an avid skier, he loved Vermont mountains, and skiing the perfect trail. He also loved skiing with his daughters and friends. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Steelers, and UConn Men's Basketball. Patrick loved his life in Old Wethersfield, growing up there and later raising his family there. Above all, he loved being a dad. Mindful of the health care restrictions, a memorial of Patrick's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Patrick Ford Memorial Trust for the benefit of his daughters, c/o Nance Kriscenski, 16 Avalon Place, Wethersfield, CT 06109.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020