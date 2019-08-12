Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Our hearts will be forever broken at the loss of our beloved Patrick Brennan, 48, of Bristol, who passed away after a brief illness on Saturday (August 10, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Born in New Britain, son of Ann Marie (Sibio) Brennan of Plainville, he lived in Bristol for the past 20 years. Pat had a big heart, he would help anyone in any way he could - all you had to do was ask. He loved to work in his yard, do home improvements and was a natural with anything mechanical. Most of all, Pat valued his family and the time he spent with them - there was no limit to what he would do for them. Pat attended school in New Britain before becoming a Medical Assistant at Lincoln Technical Institute. Through his love of everything mechanical, he earned several certificates in Manufacturing Technology and preferred working in this field. Pat was a skilled machinist and was presently employed at Plainville Machine & Tool in Bristol. Besides his mother Ann, Pat leaves a daughter, Victoria "Tori" Brennan; and his son, Gage Brennan, both of Bristol; his favorite "grandson", Giovanni Ewing; two brothers, Robert Brennan and his wife Kelly of Berlin; and Martin "Marty" Brennan and his wife Dee of Plainville; three sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Nolan and her husband Craig of Plainville; Mary Brennan and her partner Vito Rubino of Southington; and Catherine Salicki and her husband Alan of New Britain. Also, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours are Wednesday morning from 10:30 to 12 Noon with funeral services immediately following, Wednesday 12 PM (noon) at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pat to a . Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2019
