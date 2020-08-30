Patrick Conneely, 86, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was born on November 21, 1933 in Inis Meáin, Aran Islands, County Galway, Ireland, son of the late Patrick and Mary (McDonough) Conneely. He emigrated to the United States on February 22, 1958 and made Hartford his home. He worked his entire career as a laborer, the last 20+ years as a proud member of Connecticut Laborers Local 230. Patrick was a proud lifetime member of the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury and was better known as "Red Pat" to separate him from the dozens of other members named Patrick. He played hurling and Gaelic Football for many years and was a member of the 1968 North American Senior Football championship team along with his younger brother, Tony. After retiring from playing, he would continue to watch the team and was a weekend regular when the games from Ireland were shown. He also marched in as many annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parades as he could. Red Pat was predeceased by his wife, Theresa (Maher). He is survived by his children and their spouses, Patrick Conneely and Jim Perrine of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; Peter Conneely of Clifden, County Galway, Ireland; Mary and Jeff Zeman of West Hartford; and Margaret and John Walsh of Manchester. Red Pat was a loving Dadao (grandfather) to Sean and Matthew Zeman and Jack Walsh. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Sean and Julia Conneely of West Hartford, Brian Conneely of Wethersfield, Michael and Mairin Conneely of Watertown, MA, Anthony (Tony) and Kathleen Conneely of Princeton, NJ, Theresa Joyce of Oakland, CA, Colm and Eileen Conneely of Oakland, CA, and Ruairí Conneely of Inis Meáin and his brother-in-law Patrick Connolly. He was predeceased by his sisters and their spouses, Maureen and Sean Faherty, Bridie Connolly, sister-in-law Patricia Conneely and brother-in-law Pat Joyce. With a family of this size, he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3 at 10am at St. Augustine Church, Hartford with interment following at Cedar Hill Cemetery. To adhere to the guidelines of attendance, family and friends who wish to attend mass need to register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0a44acac23aafa7-funeral
and wear masks. Please know that if you are not comfortable joining us, we understand. We know your thoughts and prayers are with Red Pat. Memorial donations may be made to the Hartford Gaelic Athletic Association to keep Irish sports thriving. Mail to: HartfordGAA, c/o Irish American Home Society, 132 Commerce Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com
