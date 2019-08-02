Home

Patrick F. Beckett


1965 - 2019
Patrick F. Beckett Obituary
Patrick F. "Beck" Beckett, 54 of Bloomfield, departed this life on July 28, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1965 in Baltimore, MD to the late Raymond Beckett and Bernice Jones. Patrick was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed watching football games, playing pool and cooking. At the time of his death, he was employed by Serta Simmons in Windsor, CT. Patrick leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 18 years, Melissa Beckett; son, Patrick Beckett, Jr.; daughters, Letitia Beckett and Jasmine Beckett; step-daughter, Aneesha Walker; step-son, Aaron Walker; sister, Stacie Jones and granddaughter Layla Beckett. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Beckett family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2019
