Patrick J. O'Connell, 62, died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Eastham, Massachusetts, on March 15, 2019. He was a beloved husband, brother and uncle, and a friend to many musicians and music lovers around the world. Born in 1957 in Hartford, Connecticut, he attended the Loomis-Chaffee School, in Windsor, where he served as president of his senior class. He was a graduate of Duke University, earning an undergraduate degree in political science in 1979 and a subsequent master's degree in education in 1980. He also earned his J.D. degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law in 1988, and he practiced law for several years with the firm of Carmody & Torrance of Waterbury, Connecticut. He married his devoted wife Kathleen Finucane in 1995 and settled in Eastham, Massachusetts, where he was active in civic affairs and the local music community. Known to his friends as Pat or P.J., he was a passionate lifelong lover of music and an accomplished singer-songwriter. As a longtime resident of North Carolina during the 1980's, he led the Durham-based Flying Pigs, a band whose releases include "Desi" and "Mexican Divorce." As P.J. O'Connell, he released "Dream Life" (2001), "Happy Go Lucky" (2002), "Careful" (2007), and "Join the Crowd" (2011), recordings that featured many of his musical friends, including members of NRBQ and the Incredible Casuals. As a performer, he played stages across the United States and in Japan, and All Music Guide called him an "Americana power pop auteur on a journey that keeps getting more and more beautiful with each release."Pat was legendary for his kindness and loyalty to his friends and fellow musicians, his incisive wit and discerning taste, an encyclopedic knowledge of popular music, and a vast recorded music collection.He is survived by his wife Kathleen Finucane and is predeceased by their daughter Elsbeth Caitlin O'Connell. His other survivors include siblings Edward O'Connell (and wife Susan), James O'Connell, and Elise O'Connell Boccia (and husband Steven), his sister-in-law Elsbeth Finucane-Albert (and husband Brett), brother-in-law William Finucane (and wife Kalora), and sister-in-law Lisa Finucane, as well as loving nieces and nephews Quinn Albert, Lanie Albert, Anna Finucane, Patrick Finucane, Kathleen Boccia, Joseph Boccia, Steven Boccia, Daniel O'Connell, and Rachel O'Connell.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, Connecticut, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Avenue, West Hartford, Connecticut. Arrangements are being handled by Ahern Funeral Home Inc. To send online condolences to the family please visit Ahernfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019