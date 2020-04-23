|
Patrick John Shanahan, 56, of East Hartford, was called home to be with Our Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Patrick went peacefully surrounded by his family. Born in Hartford on December 19, 1963, the son of the late James E. and Judith A. (Thomas) Shanahan, he was a lifelong resident of East Hartford. Patrick was a Production Technician at QDS (Quality Data Services) in Waterbury for the past five years. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Braves, WWE, and NASCAR racing. Patrick loved animals, especially his animal children, his dog Socrates "Socks' and Murphy the cat. He had a passion for cooking and used food as an expression of love to others. Patrick is survived by two sisters, Kathleen A. Shanahan-Mulero and her husband, Ruben, of Wethersfield, Susan M. Cyr of Newington; a brother, Sean J. Shanahan of Enfield; three nephews, Travis L. Cyr of North Carolina, Justin Shanahan of Massachusetts, Noah T. Carrasco of Newington; one niece, Rilee Breton of Enfield; one grandniece, Sydney Grace Cyr of North Carolina; and his maternal grandmother, Barbara E. Thomas of Manchester. Patrick also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, neighbors, and dear friends. Besides his beloved parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Karen C. Shanahan of Poquonock, and a niece, Savannah M. Cyr of Ellington. Due to the current health crisis, funeral service and burial will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patrick's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 0611 or to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020