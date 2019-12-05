Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Church
128 Norwich Ave.
Colchester, CT
Patrick Joseph Small


1954 - 2019
Patrick Joseph Small Obituary
Patrick Joseph Small, age 65, passed away Friday, November 29th with his best friend, Bill Phillips by his side. Born in Trenton, NJ on September 4, 1954, he was the son of the late Michael and Eileen (Dunphy) Small. As a young man, Patrick met the love of his life, Lori Nolin; the couple were married on June 4, 1983, spending over 41 years together in love. Patrick worked for Pratt & Whitney as an inspector for 45 years, recently retiring in October. He was known as a funny and witty guy who had a fantastic sense of humor. He could entertain his family and friends with humorous stories and jokes for hours. His biggest passion was his Harley Davidson, which he owned for 28 years. He also enjoyed collecting vintage signs, restoring Tonka trucks, reading, watching detective shows, attending plays at the Goodspeed Opera, his wife's cooking (especially her baked stuffed shrimp) and tending to his 14 acres that he called Judd Brook Farm. He was a devout Catholic who attended church every Sunday and is now eternally with the Lord. He will be missed by many and never forgotten. In addition to his wife, Patrick leaves behind his treasured son, Michael Small and his girlfriend Kaitlin as well as her son Hunter, all of Marlborough; his sister; MaryAnne Wahle and her husband Tom; his mother-in-law, Lois Nolin; his sisters-in-law, Debbie, Karen and Tammy; his brother-in-law, Greg; his French son, Max; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to both of his parents, Pat was predeceased by his brother, Michael Small; his father-in-law, Delmas Nolin; and several Bolton buddies including Chip, Jim, Mikey and Tommy. Godspeed and happy trails, Patrick Small, until we meet again. A memorial honoring Patrick's life will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10:30am, directly at St. Andrew Church 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society www.cthumane.org/Donate. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
