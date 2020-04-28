Home

Patrick L. "Larry" Dube

Patrick Laureat "Larry" Dube, 76, of Portland, passed away on April 25th, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, from complications brought on by the COVID-19 virus and diabetes. Larry was born on December 25th, 1943 in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Patrick M. Dube and Yolande B. Dube. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1965 to 1977. He was an avid and talented bowler for many years of his life. He bowled as a member of the New England Bowling Association and as a member of the Central Connecticut Bowling Association. He is survived by a son, Richard Dube; a daughter Jeanette Bingley; three grandchildren, Katelyn Wiechert, Amanda Weichert, and Danielle Bingley. Larry's children and grandchildren all reside in the state of Washington. He is also survived by a brother, Robert M. Dube of Portland; a brother and sister in-law, David N. and Denise Dube of Salem; a sister, Joan D. Brule of Norwich; an aunt, Mary Dube of Rocky Hill; an aunt, Irene Pomerleau of Lewiston, ME. He also leaves several nieces, a nephew and several cousins. He was predeceased by both of his parents. Arrangements are entrusted to Abbey Funeral & Cremation Services of Rocky Hill. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. Please consider making a donation in Larry's memory to the American Diabetes Association or Operation Homefront.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020
