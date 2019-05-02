Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
Patrick Michael Kane, 28, of Barkhamsted, died Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born December 29, 1990 in Torrington, beloved son of Kevin Michael Kane of Barkhamsted and Leslie (Stewart) Kane of Winsted. Pat was a graduate of Northwestern Regional High School #7, Class of 2009, and was a self employed home remodeler. Patrick enjoyed paintball, golf and soccer.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Steven Kane of Barkhamsted, his best friend, Ben Demartino and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 4th at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. His family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 9:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005. Please visit Patrick's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019
