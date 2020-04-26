|
Sclafani, Patrick, 59, passed away from chondrosarcoma on March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Pat was born in Queens, NY but resided in the Hartford area for most of his life. A talented basketball player, he attended and played 4 years of hoops and was the captain of the team at Trinity College, Hartford. While working full-time, Pat obtained a graduate degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in MIS. After college, Pat joined ABB (formerly Combustion Engineering) where he worked for most of his career in information systems as an SAP architect for the global corporation. Pat was an avid cyclist, fisherman, skier and golfer. In 2006, Pat was diagnosed with his first rare cancer, stage-4 thymoma. He fought through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments to defeat it. Shortly after his last radiation treatment, Pat, with a group of friends cycled 50 miles in what became Team Sclafani's first of many bike rides in support of cancer survivorship. To date, Team Sclafani has raised nearly $400K for cancer-related research and survivorship care. Pat was involved in the formative years of the Smilow Cancer Hospital as a board member of the patient relations committee and he was a speaker at the celebration of the gift establishing the Smilow Cancer Hospital. He will be deeply missed by his beloved daughters, Ann Patrice "AP" and Marie, his siblings, Leonard (Cathie), Missy, Ann Pat Forde (late Tom), Fran (Joanne), Philip (Antoinette) and his partner Teresa "Terry" Lignelli. Pat is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, 12 grandnieces and grandnephews and countless caring cousins, and his children's mother, Lucille Vaughan Sclafani. A celebration of his life will be at a later date in Glastonbury. In continuation of Pat's support of cancer survivors and the International Thymic Malignancy Interest Group- ITMIG, a fund has been established in memory of Pat to celebrate the extraordinary way he lived. https://www.itmig.org/Pat_Sclafani.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020