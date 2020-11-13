1/1
Patrick Wooten
1971 - 2020
Patrick Wooten, 49, of Hartford departed this earthly life unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home. He was born in Hartford on March 4, 1971 to the late Gertrude Wooten and Elwood Duffy. Pat attended the Hartford Public School system. He was one of the best cooks around and for many years he was employed at Kent Pizza in Hartford. He also volunteered his time and passion at the House of Bread in Hartford. Patrick will be sadly missed by two brothers, Samuel and Marvin Wooten of Hartford; one sister, Wanda Wooten of Bloomfield; devoted friends, James Hurst, the Lucy Family and Clarence Moore; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Alphonso Moore, Darryl and Michael Wooten. Memorial service will be held today at ALL FAITH MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 90 Fitch Blvd., South Windsor, CT Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12 noon.

Published in Hartford Courant from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
