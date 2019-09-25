Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Tine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy J. Tine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy J. Tine Obituary
Patsy Joseph Tine "Pat", 73, of Windsor passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Hartford, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Alasso) Tine, he lived in East Hartford for many years moving to Windsor 15 years ago. Pat spent six years in the Army National Guard Reserves, he was a mechanic by trade and co-owner of T & R Auto in East Hartford for over 40 years. Pat was a hard worker and enjoyed the simple things in life; family gatherings and spending time with friends, whether at the East Hartford Golf Club, the East Hartford Hose Co # 3, or playing cards, especially cribbage or Texas Hold Em, and watching sports. An avid golfer and member of the Men's Club at the East Hartford Golf Club; he never forgot his trip to the Masters in Augusta with his nephew Billy. He leaves his son Joe Tine of Nashville, TN; two daughters Patti Tine Moody and her husband Mark of Tomball, TX and Christie Tine and Stephen Ouellette of Newington; two grandchildren Anthony Roy and Amanda Owens; two great grandchildren Lucia and Nolan Owens; a brother Jack Tine and his wife Sadie of Niantic; two sisters Camille Kamm of East Hartford and Ann Sudal of Windsor; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his former wife Rose Miele Tine. His family will receive friends and family Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions in his name be directed to the ALS Foundation. Pat was very appreciative of the love, support, and donations of supplies provided by both the Connecticut and Texas ALS Chapters. A remembrance and donation page has been set up in his memory at crowdrise.com/patsytine. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now