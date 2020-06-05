Patsy P. Nettis
1928 - 2020
Patsy P. Nettis, 91, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his family on May 31, 2020. He was born in Hartford on December 5, 1928 to Philip Vito and Antonina (Cornelio) Nettis. He was the oldest of six children. He had the strongest work ethics of anyone we knew leading the way for his family. He was a US Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He married Sally Affannato on May 22,1954 and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary together.He owned and operated the three generation family business which was originally named Connecticut Coach and later changed to Patty's Auto Body. It first opened in Middletown and later moved to Portland. Upon his retirement he was always working around the house doing projects, tinkering with vehicles, or cutting wood. He especially enjoyed going crabbing with his family and friends. He was very proud of his large Italian family and their many accomplishments. Patsy was an active member of the Italian Society of Middletown, BPOE Elks #771 of Middletown, Italian American Civic Club and several Automotive Organizations. He is survived by his four loving children, Patti and husband John Deegan, John Nettis and wife Sue, Carrie Nettis, Philip Nettis and wife Lisa. Grandchildren Jonna-Lynn Deegan and husband Alex Cruz, Justin Deegan and wife Elise Gates, Matthew and Kim Nettis, Christopher and Kaitlyn Nettis, Vincent and Nicholas Nettis. Great-grandchildren Kayleen Giana Deegan and Alex "Buddy" Cruz. He is also survived by the many Nettis nephews and nieces who all adored him. Patsy was predeceased by his brother Sebastian (Nonnie) Nettis and sister Crescenzia (Dolly) Nettis Branciforte. He is survived by brother John Nettis, sisters Rosemarie Perez and Lucy Branciforte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 8th at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church, Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St, Middletown, CT, 06457 or to Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Rd, Middletown, CT, 06457 or to Mercy High School, 1740 Randolph Rd, Middletown, CT, 06457.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 4, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of a great man. Our sympathies to all family members.
Matt & Kimmie your in our thoughts and prayers ❤❤
Donna & Steve Duteau
Friend
June 4, 2020
John, Sue & Nettis Family.
I am so sorry for the loss of your parent, my dad always brought his cars to his Auto shop, he was such a kind and gentle man, your mom was a sweet loving lady. Know that you are in my thoughts & Payers May they both RIP.
Sincerely,
Ann Bartalotta
Ann Bartalotta
Friend
June 4, 2020
I knew the Nettis family growing up in Middletown.
Patsy always was our go to person for cars.
A lovely Italian family. Parents,
sisters and brothers, we all knew each other. I send the whole family (wife side too) my
sincerest condolences. The Lord will make you shine like the sun and welcome you into
Heaven with open arms. You are now Angels.
RIP in each others arms
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
Patsy Nettis was one of the nicest people in our community. He was a hard worker, an honest businessman and a real gentleman. He volunteered as the Chairman of the Italian Festival of Middletown for a number of years and did a great job. He was active at Saint Sebastian Church. He always had a great smile and a warm greeting for his friends.
He will be missed.
Bill Corvo
Bill Corvo
Friend
June 4, 2020
Heartfelt condolences from Joe and Michele Salonia.
Michele Salonia
June 4, 2020
Patti & John, and family,
Pat and I are heart broken over this news. Please accept our condolences and prayers. May the memory of your parents continue to bring you strength, direction, and joy to your lives as you look back upon them.
Our prayers and best to you all.
Pat and Guy Russo
Guy Russo
Friend
June 4, 2020
Dear John , Patty and family, Ted and I are heartbroken over the loss of your beautiful family. We never had the opportunity to meet them but John would always mention their names. Ted and I are praying for their peace and for yours. Love to you and your family. Bev and Ted Moskey
Beverly Moskey
Friend
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
anita molesky
Acquaintance
