Patsy P. Nettis, 91, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his family on May 31, 2020. He was born in Hartford on December 5, 1928 to Philip Vito and Antonina (Cornelio) Nettis. He was the oldest of six children. He had the strongest work ethics of anyone we knew leading the way for his family. He was a US Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He married Sally Affannato on May 22,1954 and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary together.He owned and operated the three generation family business which was originally named Connecticut Coach and later changed to Patty's Auto Body. It first opened in Middletown and later moved to Portland. Upon his retirement he was always working around the house doing projects, tinkering with vehicles, or cutting wood. He especially enjoyed going crabbing with his family and friends. He was very proud of his large Italian family and their many accomplishments. Patsy was an active member of the Italian Society of Middletown, BPOE Elks #771 of Middletown, Italian American Civic Club and several Automotive Organizations. He is survived by his four loving children, Patti and husband John Deegan, John Nettis and wife Sue, Carrie Nettis, Philip Nettis and wife Lisa. Grandchildren Jonna-Lynn Deegan and husband Alex Cruz, Justin Deegan and wife Elise Gates, Matthew and Kim Nettis, Christopher and Kaitlyn Nettis, Vincent and Nicholas Nettis. Great-grandchildren Kayleen Giana Deegan and Alex "Buddy" Cruz. He is also survived by the many Nettis nephews and nieces who all adored him. Patsy was predeceased by his brother Sebastian (Nonnie) Nettis and sister Crescenzia (Dolly) Nettis Branciforte. He is survived by brother John Nettis, sisters Rosemarie Perez and Lucy Branciforte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 8th at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church, Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St, Middletown, CT, 06457 or to Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Rd, Middletown, CT, 06457 or to Mercy High School, 1740 Randolph Rd, Middletown, CT, 06457.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store