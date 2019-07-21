Patti Jean Papapietro of Ithaca, NY, died on July 17, 2019. She was born January 12, 1957, in Bristol, CT, to Jean and James Papapietro. A graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, she earned a B.A. in psychology at the University of Connecticut, Storrs, and a master's in community counseling from St. Bonaventure University. Patti found her true home when she moved to Ithaca, NY, in 1988 to work as a student development counselor at Cornell University. She was passionate about Ithaca, rights for women, and mindful community. Authenticity was her measure of goodness. Patti is survived by brothers James (of New Hampshire) and Gerald (of Tennessee) and their spouses; and many admiring nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin siblings David and Dorothy. Burial will be at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve in Newfield, NY, on July 24, at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019