Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul A. Barrette


1979 - 2019
Paul A. Barrette Obituary
Paul A. Barrette, 40, of Plainville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8th at home. He was the beloved husband of Serena (Simpson) Barrette. He was born on July 28, 1979 in Bristol the son of the late Bruce Barrette and Sandra (Barrette) Schnell. Paul was a Foreman working for Accra Temp in West Hartford. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Meagan, Brandon and Joshua Barrette, He also leaves his sisters Jodee Adams and husband Christian of Charlotte, NC and Kimberly Kosiorek and husband Krzysztos of New Britain, his stepdad P. Andrew Schenell as well as a niece Ashlee Santoro and a nephew Jakub Kosiorek. He was predeceased by his mother Sandra Schnell and grandmother Stella LeClair. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13th at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-8 pm For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 11, 2019
