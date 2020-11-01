1/1
Paul A. "Paulie" Bassett Jr.
1966 - 2020
Paul "Paulie" Andrew Bassett Jr., 53 of New Hartford, passed away on October 26, 2020 after suffering a severe stroke on October 19th. Paul was born on November 25, 1966 to Paul and Betty Bassett in Bristol, CT. and attended local schools. Paul was the owner of P.B. Tile, serving the Farmington Valley for many years. In the early 80's he along with Jeff Wheeler and Paul Lusky formed the Southern Rock Band "Diamond Back". They played throughout the country for many years and received the "Top Band in New England" award. Paul loved his music and was considered a gifted guitarist. To quote a fellow band member, "If it has strings, Paulie can play it". He loved his music, family and his four legged companion Luxor, who he dearly missed. Paul is survived by his parents, Paul A. Bassett, Sr., and Betty (Myers) Bassett of Avon, brothers, Jeff Dube and his wife Pam of New Hartford, Mark Dube and his wife Amber of SC., nieces, Carly Stewart & Chrissy Dube, cousins, Paul & Gail Fonz. He is predeceased by his sister Karen Dube and nephew Steven Dube. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carmon Funeral Home - Avon, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
My deepest condolences to Betty and Paul Bassett Sr. (the kindest people you’ll ever meet); Jeff and Mark Dube and their families; and all of Paulie’s friends. My heart aches for your loss. If you truly knew him, you couldn’t help but love him truly.

A picture from Halloween 1985.

Old Love

Once upon a lifetime he picked me up on Love Street
I was one love struck baby and he was all rockin’ roll hoochie koo
We wore cheap sunglasses and took moonlight drives
I was his American woman and he was my magic man
So many wild nights with the band on the run
Let the good times roll
Controls set for the heart of the sun
We were smoke on the water
We were the fire in the sky
Free as a birds
Dog and butterfly

—wish you were here



Lynn Wilcox
October 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of your passing Paulie, family and friends. We went to middle & high school together. I remember Paulie always being a friend to everyone. More tecently we would kid each other on FB about politics, he sent me an obama chia pet it was so funny. Rest in peace my friend
Paul Gilbert
Friend
October 30, 2020
I remember Paul from Mrs. Stein’s class at Huckleberry Hill Elementary School. He was funny, and he brought so much joy to our class. Very sorry to hear of his passing.
Bronwyn (Matilda) Commins
Classmate
October 29, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Paulie’s family. We will never forget the many great times spent watching the band play their hearts out at Gemini’s Cafe and so many other places. He was a great singer, guitarist and friend. So much talent and a warm and friendly smile. Paulie, We hope you’re jamming with Stevie Ray now! Thank you for sharing your joy and your music with the rest of us. Rest In Peace. You will be missed.
Sue & Wally Hayward
Friend
October 29, 2020
When I first met Paulie I loved him from the start. He always knew how to cheer me up, and always lended a shoulder to cry on. I will never forget his surprise birthday party, as we had a ice storm that night. We had our differences over Racing and always teased me about my driver. He was always so kind to both my boys. I could never get tired of listening to him play. He will be missed by me and so many. Until we meet again, Rest in Piece and make sure to Rock the Heavens ❤
Patty Bell
Friend
October 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Paulie’s passing. I enjoyed meeting him 13 years ago and truly enjoyed listening to him sing and play that guitar with ease. He will be greatly missed by so many. Condolences to all his family and friends.
Nancy Fraga
Friend
October 29, 2020
Bruce
Friend
October 29, 2020
Paul, I will forever cherish our friendship. I still have your music shuffling through my play lists so you’ll alway be in our thoughts. Rest Peacefully My Friend......
Carl Moulton
Friend
October 29, 2020
My deepest and sincerest condolences to the entire Bassett family as well as all of his close friends. I had the privilege of being one of them and cherish our memories. May he rest in eternal peace and share his beautiful talent for music in the heavens. Rest in peace Paulie, you will be missed!
Debbie Simmons
Friend
October 29, 2020
Many great memories flooding my heart. Rest easy until we meet again. Condolences to the family and large group who called you friend.
Jennifer Hooper Olmstead
October 28, 2020
You could ride a wheelie up and down roaringbrook rd and jump over 5 neighborhood kids. Then while growing up we did the summer bowling Dad taught us well we took the championship. The best part that I remember of you is giving my father his nickname The Big E. The parties at the ranch. Horseshoes under the light at 3am. Dad is devastated he loves you and will miss your kind soul and great humor. God speed my friend say hi to brother Ed and til we meet again.
Daniel Ege
Friend
October 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Elisabeth cianfarani
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
Through thick and thin, good times and hard times you were my brother and my friend. The times we shared are memories I will have forever. I will miss as long as those memories stay alive. Love you brother.
Bill Chace
Friend
October 28, 2020
He was my best friend in school my buddy even as we got older a very sweet guy best smile and laugh and very talented man I will always have him in my heart he will be missed by every one ❤❤
Cheryl LaFlamme-Poirier
Friend
October 28, 2020
I’ve never lost such a close friend. It still hasn’t sunk in. There are so many great memories.
Chris DiFiore
Friend
