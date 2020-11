Paul "Paulie" Andrew Bassett Jr., 53 of New Hartford, passed away on October 26, 2020 after suffering a severe stroke on October 19th. Paul was born on November 25, 1966 to Paul and Betty Bassett in Bristol, CT. and attended local schools. Paul was the owner of P.B. Tile, serving the Farmington Valley for many years. In the early 80's he along with Jeff Wheeler and Paul Lusky formed the Southern Rock Band "Diamond Back". They played throughout the country for many years and received the "Top Band in New England" award. Paul loved his music and was considered a gifted guitarist. To quote a fellow band member, "If it has strings, Paulie can play it". He loved his music, family and his four legged companion Luxor, who he dearly missed. Paul is survived by his parents, Paul A. Bassett, Sr., and Betty (Myers) Bassett of Avon, brothers, Jeff Dube and his wife Pam of New Hartford, Mark Dube and his wife Amber of SC., nieces, Carly Stewart & Chrissy Dube, cousins, Paul & Gail Fonz. He is predeceased by his sister Karen Dube and nephew Steven Dube. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carmon Funeral Home - Avon, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com