My deepest condolences to Betty and Paul Bassett Sr. (the kindest people you’ll ever meet); Jeff and Mark Dube and their families; and all of Paulie’s friends. My heart aches for your loss. If you truly knew him, you couldn’t help but love him truly.



A picture from Halloween 1985.



Old Love



Once upon a lifetime he picked me up on Love Street

I was one love struck baby and he was all rockin’ roll hoochie koo

We wore cheap sunglasses and took moonlight drives

I was his American woman and he was my magic man

So many wild nights with the band on the run

Let the good times roll

Controls set for the heart of the sun

We were smoke on the water

We were the fire in the sky

Free as a birds

Dog and butterfly



—wish you were here









Lynn Wilcox