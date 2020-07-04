Paul A. Cavallo, 71, of Windsor, beloved husband of Iwona Karpinska, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24th, due to complications from a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Born in Hartford to the late Paul Cavallo and Carmen (Accarpio) Cavallo, he was raised in Hartford's South End and graduated from South Catholic High School. He went on to attend college for IT/Computer Science and was employed by several companies requiring his computer skills, including VNA Healthcare, Masonicare, Smith & Wesson and, most recently, ECHN in Manchester. As a young man Paul loved both music and motorcycles. In his teens and early 20's he performed in Hartford-area bands playing the bass guitar and both electric & acoustic guitar. His love of motorcycles continued throughout his adult years. He loved to repair & restore motorcycles and shared his knowledge with his stepson, Mark Markiewicz, of Windsor. As a protective father, he preferred to encourage the mechanics of repair, rather than the actual riding of motorcycles. He also enjoyed cooking his beloved Italian foods and sharing his skills to make family birthdays special, then learning more by watching cooking programs. His Italian roots were deep, even when it came to entertainment. His favorites were 'The Sopranos' and of course, 'The Godfather' which was his bible! Paul was a respectful, caring man who loved being at home with his family and two German Shepherds, Miky and Janda. He was a tough guy, but with a big soft spot for animals! For both Paul & Iwona, Northwest Park in Windsor and The Mystic Aquarium held special meaning, as the site of their first date and then of their wedding. His sense of humor was ever present and found his own funny perspective on a topic! Paul was loved and will be dearly missed. Besides his wife, Iwona, and stepson, Mark, he leaves several cousins in the Hartford area. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private but to view the Mass, Tuesday July 7th after 2 PM, please follow the link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/88638621
. Burial will be at the convenience of the family and because of Covid-19, will be private. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made online to Northwest Park in Windsor by clicking on the website's 'Donate' button at https:// www.northwestpark.org
or by mail to: The Friends of Northwest Park, 145 Lang Rd, P.O. Box 773, Windsor CT, 06095. The Carmon Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For further information, to leave a memory/condolence for the family, or to find a link to this obituary, please visit his obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com