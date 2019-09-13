Hartford Courant Obituaries
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul A. Plante, 61, of Andover, loving husband of 25 years of Patricia "Trish" (Barton) Plante passed away suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1958 in Gardner, MA son of the late Joseph and Grace Plante. Paul was raised in Gardner, MA, attended local schools and was a 1976 graduate of Monty Tech High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1975 and proudly served his country for fourteen years. Paul was employed for over 23 years with the East Hartford Board of Education. Most recently he was the head custodian at Sunset Ridge Middle School. Paul was a passionate Civil War Reenactor and fan of Boston sports teams. In addition to his wife Trish, he is survived by two daughters; Rebecca Hucal and her wife Easter, and Caitlin Boulay and her wife Stephanie, his two sisters; Edith "Dee" LeBlanc and her husband Rollie and Martha Adams. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his two sons; Jason and Matthew Plante. A time of visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main St. in Manchester from 2-4 pm with a service to begin at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation (CCBF) https://www.ccbf.us/?page_id=3253 or the Shenandoah Battlefields Foundation https://www.shenandoahatwar.org/help-save-a-battlefield/. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019
