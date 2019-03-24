Paul A. Stumpf, 87, of Farmington, beloved husband of Ellen (Smith) Stumpf passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at home. Paul was born on February 13, 1932, in Hartford, the son of the late William A. and Louise (Angell) Stumpf. He spent two years at Simsbury High School before graduating from Northfield Mount Hermon. He received his bachelor's degree in Economics from Dartmouth College, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country. Paul spent his career in manufacturing sales and service, specializing in Quality Control equipment.Paul is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Ellen, of Farmington, to whom he was married on March 18, 1956, in Coral Gables, Florida. He is also survived by his three sons; Paul S. Stumpf and his wife Suzanne (Lawler) of Andover, VT, and their children Nicholas and Zia; William R. Stumpf of Farmington and his daughter Kaitlyn; and Peter D. Stumpf and his wife Dawn (Beckley) of Southington and their daughters Rachel and Marissa.Paul's life was defined by his love and devotion for his family. A multi-faceted, dedicated, conscientious worker, he was respected by his business associates and the numerous clients he served throughout the manufacturing industry. His passion for the outdoors was shared generously. From peaceful woodland and coastal walks, to sharing a thrilling outing in the wooden sailboat he built by hand, his joy and enthusiasm was felt by all involved. A lover of all things New England, he exposed his boys to everything from seafood and summer beach vacations on Cape Cod to Red Sox road trips and the best of roadside cuisine. His passion for food was contagious, and few could resist the allure of his fragrant apple pie or his mouth-watering grinders on Super Bowl Sunday. He was a gardener, woodworker, tinkerer and builder, and he somehow managed to be simultaneously fascinated and confounded by the latest technological advancements. He was a classic man of his era with only two speeds, full steam ahead or time for a nap. At the family's request, burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 628, Hartford CT, 06103 or Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Inc., 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary