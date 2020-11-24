Paul Arseneault, 79, of Haddam, husband of the late Shirley Ann (Geer) Arseneault, died Wednesday November 18, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. Paul was born in Westerly, RI, the son of the late Lacida J. and Catherine B. (Lavigne) Arseneault. Paul was a veteran, having served with the US Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the CT Department of Mental Health and worked at CT Valley Hospital. He is survived by his daughters, Denise Buckley and her husband, David of Haddam; Anne Pullen of West Suffield; son, Michael Arseneault of Joshua Tree, CA; four grandchildren, all of whom he was tremendously proud of, Melissa, Erin, Kalina, and Zack; sister-in-law Dale Arseneault and a niece and nephew, Leah Arseneault, and Peter Arseneault and family of Haddam. He was predeceased by a brother, Peter Arseneault. Due to the current conditions with Covid 19, no services are being held. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a charity of their choice
