Paul Axel Krogh Jr., of Naples, Florida, formerly of Old Saybrook, CT, died peacefully on April 21st at Avow Hospice in Naples. Paul was born on March 15th, 1926 in Hartford, CT to Carrie Marie Krogh (Christensen) and Paul Axel Krogh Sr. He graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford in 1943. He enlisted in the Navy soon after graduation and served aboard the USS Slater for three years. Paul was very proud to be a veteran of WWII and to have served his country. After his service with the Navy, Paul married Lois Claire Dickerman on April 2nd, 1946, and started married life in East Hartford, CT. They had two sons, Brandon Paul and Derrick Peter. Paul worked for G. Fox and Company as a transportation manager. They later moved to Glastonbury, CT in 1963. Paul retired from G. Fox in 1979 and went on to another career with CT Motor Vehicle Department. Paul and Lois retired to Old Saybrook, CT in 1982. They traveled to the Florida Keys and Naples, for many winters. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lois; his two sons, Brandon and Derrick; and his two sisters, Doris Krogh and Janet Jeppesen. He is survived by his grandchildren: Matthew (Ashley) Krogh, Jennifer (Aaron) Ramsey, Zachary (Arron) Krogh, Meredith (Peter Steinhiser) Krogh; and six beautiful great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Katherine, Axel, Benjamin, Hannah, and Josephine. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Joan Krogh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials in Paul's name can be directed to: Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida, St. Jude's Hospital, or A.S.P.C.A. No service is planned at this time.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020