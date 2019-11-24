Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Paul Baldyga


1943 - 2019
Paul Baldyga, 76, of Agawam, MA passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born April 9, 1943 in Hartford, CT son of the late Wallace and Mary (Sidor) Baldyga. Paul served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Before retiring he worked for SNET for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, farming, the outdoors, he loved animals, was a sports fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and NASCAR, he also enjoyed motorcycles and he was a collector of cars. He was well known to be a fantastic cook and an amazing photographer. He is survived by a daughter, Terri Rockefeller of Agawam, MA; three grandchildren, Joshua Rockefeller, Christian Matthew Baldyga, Haley Elizabeth Baldyga; his companion, Diana Robinson of West Springfield, MA. He was predeceased by a son, Dr. Paul M. Baldyga; two brothers; one sister. Funeral services will be private. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
