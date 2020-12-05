Paul Bartha, 83, longtime resident of East Hartford and beloved husband of Vilma (Masszi) Bartha, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, November 30th. Paul was born in Budapest, Hungary on October 15, 1937, son to the late Paul and Rose(Nemedi)Bartha. During the 1956 Hungarian uprising against Communist Rule, he and a few of his friends escaped from Hungary on foot in the dark of night, leaving his family behind at the young age of 18. He eventually settled in the United States, where he met the love of his life, Vilma, and they were on their 62nd year of marriage until his sudden passing. Paul worked at Shepard Steel as a foreman for 38 years until his retirement in 2005. His favorite hobby as a child and young adult was playing soccer and was an avid European Soccer follower. Paul was also an accomplished chess player and during his younger peak playing days, he attained a Masters Level rating. He was a diehard Yankees fan, never missing a televised game, and loved to talk Yankee baseball with his son. Paul was a devoted husband, a tremendous dad, and a wonderful grandfather and will be deeply missed by all! In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Robert and wife Michelle of East Hartford, his granddaughter Nicole and husband Joel of Rocky Hill, his step grandchildren Katie and husband Matt of Cromwell, Jordan and wife Hannah of Rocky Hill, his sister Rozalia Lindinger of W. Suffield, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Eva Bartus of Poquonock. All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.