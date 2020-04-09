|
|
Paul Carlson Dewey, 87, of Granby died on Saturday, April 4th. Beloved husband of 65 years to Lorraine (Humphrey) Dewey, Paul passed away at his home surrounded by his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by four children: a daughter, Linda, of Granby; a son, Jim, and wife Caron of Worthington, MA; a daughter, Janet Eke, of Princess Anne, MD; and a son, John, of Granby. He also leaves six grandchildren – Melissa Dewey, Isabella (Dewey) Lambert and husband William, Amanda Dewey, Michael Dewey, David Eke and Benjamin Eke – and one great-granddaughter, Juniper Lambert. The son of Bertram Manley and Eva (Carlson) Dewey, Paul was born on July 8, 1932 in Westfield, MA but lived in Granby all of his life. He is also survived by brother Carl of Hardwick, MA and predeceased by brother Bertram of Suffield, CT. He attended Granby schools until high school where he graduated from the Hartford Regional Technical School. Retired for almost 20 years, Paul's greatest joy and highest priority was his family. He faithfully cared for his wife and grew gladiolas just for her. He often attended his grandchildren's dance recitals, plays, basketball games and graduations. A naturalist at heart, he loved the outdoors where he tended his vegetable garden, blueberry bushes and Concord grapes. He cherished his daily walks. His lifelong work and passion was diagnosing and repairing vehicles of all kinds. He was known for being someone who could fix anything. In 1948, he was on the pit crew for the Talbott Brothers who raced a 1937 V8 Ford in Riverside, MA. From 1953 to 1955, he served with the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict as a teacher of mechanics. In the 1960s, he was a Scout Master for Granby Boy Scout Troop 225 and supervised several Eagle Scouts. Paul was admired by his children and grandchildren alike for being an avid reader and a patient teacher. He enjoyed sharing what he learned and teaching others how things worked. Paul had an abiding interest in local history and was a lifetime member of the Salmon Brook Historical Society, an organization for which his mother was a co-founder and curator. He enjoyed leading tours through the Colton-Hayes tobacco barn, explaining aspects of Granby's agricultural past and reminiscing about its townspeople. He belonged to a local Setback card group, was a longtime member of both the Granby Cemetery Association and the South Congregational Church and was a lifetime Freemason of Valley Lodge No. 36. A memorial service celebrating Paul's life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association or Farmington Valley Visiting Nurse Association. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020