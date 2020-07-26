Paul Cohen, 94, of West Hartford, died peacefully, Sunday July 19, 2020 with family by his side. He was the beloved husband for 61 years of the late Irma (Horn) Cohen who passed away April 10, 2016. Born in Hartford, as was his wife, he was the son of Ted and Ida (Schlachtman) Cohen. Paul was a graduate of Weaver High School and always remembered his singing in the choir. He enlisted in the Navy in July of 1944 serving on the U.S.S. Antietam. He was honorably discharged in April of 1946. He then attended Trinity College and graduated with a degree in chemistry. He spent his career in the family auto body business. He was a Mason and a member of the Bloomfield Rotary Club. For many years he was very active in the Mark Twain Masquers - a community theatre group. He held different officer positions and participated in many musical productions. After raising their two children, Paul and Irma enjoyed many years of retirement that included attending elder hostels, symphonic performances (they both loved classical music), trips to the theatre including Broadway and twenty years of wintering on Siesta Key, Florida. Paul loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker and walker. For many years, he almost daily hiked up to the Heublein Tower in Simsbury and recounted on multiple winter days that his were the only footsteps in the snow. He also climbed Mt. Washington in New Hampshire, twice! Paul is survived by: his two cherished children Sharon Krumholz and her husband David Krumholz and Richard Cohen and his wife Susan Merriman, two grandchildren, Matthew Krumholz and his wife Allison, Ruth Krumholz and step-grandchildren, Jennifer Hands and Daniel Merriman and his wife Lee Ann, and great grandson Joshua Krumholz and many step-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers Norman Cohen and his wife Dorothy, and Arnold Cohen and his life partner Ann Molod, and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Paul was predeceased by his 3 sister-in- laws and 3 brother-in-laws. He proudly lived independently until shortly before he passed away and was still regularly walking because, in his words, "a moving target is harder to hit." A private graveside service with military honors, was held on Tuesday, July 21, at the Beth Hillel Memorial Park Cemetery in East Granby. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



