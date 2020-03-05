Home

Paul D. Bennett


1950 - 2020
Paul D. Bennett Obituary
Paul D. "Pete" Bennett, 69, died on Monday morning March 2, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Born in Meriden on June 27, 1950, he was the son of the late Lou E. Bennett and Alexandria Bennett. He resided in New Hampshire during his youth, spending the majority of his life in the Meriden and Wallingford areas. He worked in a variety of places including Napier and Yale Steel before becoming disabled and retiring. Paul was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of Sargent with the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One) in Vietnam as well with the 501st Transportation Battalion in Germany. Paul was honorably discharged and holds the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm for participation in hostile actions while on duty. Throughout his life Paul remained close only to his sister Judith O'Brien and her husband Alan who provided support at many levels and compassion especially towards the end of his life. The funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
