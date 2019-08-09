Home

Paul D. Height

This day will be a celebration of the short time you were here. You will always be remembered with great love and many tears. That you only feel pain and sorrow would not be fair to you. Your life meant so much more to us, more than words could say. You were here so briefly, I wonder if you knew all the ways you touched our world and our hearts and everyone who knew you. Since the day God called you home, there will always be a big void in our life and a hole in our hearts that will never heal. Our souls will grieve forever, we will never forget or stop loving you. No not now, not ever. As this day is upon us, oh how our hearts will hurt. But even as I mourn your death, we will always celebrate your birth. Happy Birthday in Heaven. Love, Mom and Dad
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
