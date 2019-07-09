Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul DelCegno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul DelCegno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul DelCegno Obituary
Paul DelCegno, 64, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home. Paul was born in New Britain, CT and was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa DelCegno. He was a partner in DelCegno Threading Co. Paul was a hard worker, who was kind, caring and generous to his family and friends. Paul is survived by his three brothers John DelCegno of New Britain, CT, Carl DelCegno and his wife Verna of Kensington, CT, and Marc DelCegno of New Britain, CT, his nephew Joe DelCegno of Berlin, CT and his niece Lisa DelCegno of South Norwalk, CT. A Private Committal Service for Paul will be held at St. Mary Chapel Mausoleum, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the DelCegno family or to share a memory of Paul, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now