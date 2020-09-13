Paul Faas (3/17/1959-7/12/2020) unexpectedly passed away on July 12, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida at the age of 61. Paul was born in Hartford, Connecticut and lived in northwest Connecticut for much of his life. He was employed for over twenty years in quality control at Kaman Aerospace, for which he moved to Florida 15 years ago. His loves included animals, antiques, music, sports and spending time with family and friends. Paul was very creative artistically and engaged in several projects ranging from home improvements to creating pieces of art from "other people's junk". He was predeceased by his parents Paul Duane Faas (1986) and Marguerite Ann Faas (2005). He leaves behind his wife Lori (St. Augustine, FL), son Nicholas and wife Kelsey (Boston, MA) son Zachary and wife Stephanie (Westhampton, MA), brother John (Windsor, CT), sister Eileen (Stafford, CT), stepsons Josh and Brandon (Jacksonville, FL), grandchildren Bodhi, Ryley, Blake, Scarlett and Skylaranne. Per his wishes, there will be a celebration of his life in both Florida and Connecticut when conditions are safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Paul's Fund at St. Augustine Humane Society, 1665 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine, FL 32084 or www.staughumane.org
