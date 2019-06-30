Paul E. "Paolo" Recupero, 59, of Wilmington, NC, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born November 26, 1959 in Hartford, son of the late Santo and Frances (Valente) Recupero and had lived in Las Vegas, NV for many years prior to moving to Wilmington, NC four years ago. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a graduate of Canton High School and went on to earn an Associates and Bachelors Degree. Paul was a Slot Machine Manager and Technician for many years at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. He enjoyed playing cards, especially in poker tournaments, Texas Holdem and Blackjack. He is survived by his siblings, Fina Capodice of West Simsbury, Joe Recupero of Canton and Teresa Recupero of Madison; his nieces and nephews, Charles Hodgkins of Wilmington, NC, Sheri Anderson of Winsted, John Capodice of Berlin and Licia Ciotti of Madison and several grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Hodgkins and a nephew, Charles Vincent Hodgkins. Paul's family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Monday, July 1st from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral will be Tuesday, July 2nd, 9:15 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville. Burial with military honors will follow in Southwest Cemetery in Collinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , to help find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. Please visit Paul's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019