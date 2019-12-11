Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
1953 - 2019
Paul E. Solomonson Obituary
Paul E. Solomonson, 66, of Manchester, CT passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 5, 1953 in Manchester to the late Elof Solomonson and Madeline (Menser) Solomonson. A lifelong resident of Manchester he was the husband of the late Jane Conn Solomonson. In addition to his parents and wife Paul was predeceased by his brother David and sister Kathy. He is survived by his three sons, Joshua, Lucas and Alex and his two grandsons Joshua Jr. and Liam. He is also survived by his sisters Judy Hearn, Barbara Colangelo, Jane Solomonson, Christine Gronda and several nieces and nephews. Paul was a Teamster for 30 + years with Hartford Distributors prior to retiring. Besides watching sports, he enjoyed playing set back, spending time with his family, but most of all his two grandsons. Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00pm. To leave a memory for the family please visit, www.holmes-watkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 11, 2019
