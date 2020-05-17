Paul Everett Tausche of West Hartford, CT passed away on April 24, 2020 at age 93 at his home due to complications from COVID-19. His loving wife of 66 years, Frances, was safely with him in his favorite room. Born in Lansing, MI and raised in Milwaukee, WI, he led a varied and adventuresome life. He enlisted in the US Navy's V-12 program in 1944 while studying at the University of Wisconsin where he graduated in 1948 with an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering. He went on to obtain a Master's degree in mechanical engineering from MIT in 1949 and an MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1951. While at MIT, he first worked at the MIT Practice Station at the Oak Ridge, TN nuclear research and production facilities that were a central part of the Manhattan Project. After Harvard, Paul rejoined the Oak Ridge Y-12 National Security Complex where he worked for 5 years overseeing the production of fission nuclear fuel and in development of processes for the fusion reaction which was central to the thermonuclear H-bomb technology, first detonated during his time in 1953 in New Mexico. Paul loved singing and met his wife, Frances, in a choir and, in 1953, they were married in Oak Ridge. Frances worked as a biologist at the Oak Ridge National Labs. Paul joined General Electric in 1956 and was based in Connecticut for his entire 35-year career. His various positions at GE, including service as Manager of International Sales and Manager of International Programs of GE's Electrical Distribution & Control division, ignited his passion for travel which encompassed visits to over 140 countries during his work years. He would share with the family exciting stories of his journeys that spanned most cultures of the world, geographical wonders, and experiencing a collection of coups and even the start of one war. This sharing made an indelible impression on his family who has followed in his adventuresome footsteps in many ways. After retiring in 1991, Paul and Frances continued to travel extensively, often taking his appreciative family members along on tours during school breaks and adding a couple dozen more countries and Antarctica to his tour list. Paul had many other passions including his love for classical music, photography and his avid reading and watching of developments in global affairs. He was exceptionally well-read and had a well-developed view on nearly all issues. Paul is survived by his wife Frances, his children Paula Babiss (Lee) and James (Jane), grandchildren Lindsay (Babiss) Bornheimer, Emily and Hannah Babiss, Charlotte and Andrea Tausche, and great-grandchildren Emma and Taylor Bornheimer. Due to current conditions, a memorial service will be held in the future when family and friends can gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store