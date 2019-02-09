Paul F. Margentino, 76, of New Britain, died Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) at his home surrounded by his family. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Francis "Butch" and Doris (Hanson) Margentino, he was a lifelong resident. Paul retired from teaching after 35 years in the Wolcott School System. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed visiting flea markets and collecting various memorabilia.Paul is survived by his loving wife Sandy; his son Jeff and his wife Amy of New Britain along with two grandchildren Jacob Margentino and Justin Stange; his brother Peter and wife Deborah of Farmington and his sister Dori Ann and husband Jim Platosh of Farmington; along with many nieces and nephews. Paul is predeceased by his son Jamie Jon Margentino, his brother Robert Margentino and his sister Linda D'Amato.Funeral services celebrating Paul's life will be held Tuesday (Feb. 12) with a visitation from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church) 100 Wightman Rd. New Britain. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary