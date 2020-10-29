FIGUEROA, PAUL Paul Figueroa, 61, of Hartford, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in his home. Paul was born in Bridgeport, the son of Rafaela Rodriguez of Hartford, and Paul Figueroa of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. He was a devoted Christian for most of his life and was a member of Templo Sion. He was known for his hearty laugh, jokes, and positive outlook. Paul was predeceased by his sister, Madeline Cordero. Paul is survived by his mom, dad, life-long partner, Concepcion Ruiz, her children...Arlene Ruiz, Joel Perez, Suleyka Ruiz, and Xavier Paul Ruiz, his son; his siblings: Lillian Camacho (Canterbury), Denise Fuentes (S. Windsor), Johnny Fuentes (E. Hartford), Ricardo Figueroa (Hartford), Damaris Rodriguez (S. Windsor), Arlina Figueroa (Puerto Rico), Jesse Figueroa (Florida), and Paul Figueroa (Florida), along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts/uncles, many other family members, and friends. Funeral services and calling hours will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home followed by burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford.



