Paul Francis Schroeder, 59 of Manchester, Connecticut passed away at home on March 16, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Paul was the devoted husband of Brenda Williams for over 10 years. Paul often said, in his unique way, that he lived for 18 months past his expiration date. Paul was born on February 11, 1961 to the late Rosalie Dupas and Joseph Schroeder in Weehawken, NJ. He was predeceased by his sister Rosemary Schroeder. He is survived by his brother Joseph Schroeder (Kathleen) of Austin, Texas and Lori Mordenti (Richard Hoffman) of Hawley, PA, his uncle Floyd Dupas (Chris), his father-in-law Edwin Williams and Carolyn Carlson, his mother-in-law Mary Williams and Howard Hahn, his aunt and uncle Helen Beckoff and Jonathan Wilson and his "therapy" cat Sequoia. Paul leaves his children Crystal Schroeder of New York City, Sarah Bresnick (Adam) of Lansford, PA, Paul (Victoria) Schroeder of Bennett, Colorado, grandchildren Corey Perrone, Kyla Flanders and Adam Bresnick, and his great-grandchild Alejandro. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Professionally, Paul worked in the elevator industry for many years throughout the tri-state area, for several companies including Otis and Schindler where he was responsible for many creative innovations. He segued into working as a CNC lathe machinist making first submarine parts on Long Island, and then making airplane and helicopter parts at AeroCision in Chester CT, where he was much beloved by his colleagues that fondly remember the care he took with getting things "just right". Paul was a kind man who was extremely enthusiastic, energetic and passionate about his wife, his family, his work and his friends. He would drop everything to drive hours to get to a family function or to help a friend with a project. Paul and Brenda spent many wonderful hours hiking, birding, traveling, playing tennis and just enjoying life. Paul was a dear friend of Bill W, having enjoyed two decades of service and fellowship. His family would like to take this opportunity to thank his many dedicated and loving caregivers and hospice-at-home workers, and special friends including Jack Jordan, Pamela Stebbins, June Hartley, Brenda Hamlyn; plus many others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Memorial Sloan Kettering or a . A Celebration of Life for Paul will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements were provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020