Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Therese Parish
120 West Granby Road
Granby, CT
Paul Gallant Obituary
Paul Gallant, 73, returned to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Margaret; his son, Brian and his wife Alison and grandchildren Ben and Alex; his daughter, Laura Nicklis and her husband Eric. Paul grew up in Charlton, MA, graduating in 1965 from Charlton High School. He proudly served and was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the USS Alacrity MSO-520. After serving his country, Paul went on to work in the power generation industry for over 40 years. Paul was a faithful member of Saint Therese Parish, having served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was active in many organizations, including the Masons, Shriners, and Special Olympics. He gave of his time freely, volunteering and helping others anytime, anywhere. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be sent to Yale New Haven Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit, Parking Assistance Fund, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 (http://nicu-parking-fund.everydayhero.do/) or to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 (https://lovetotherescue.org/). Calling hours will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, September 19th at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby. Services begin at 9 am on Friday, September 20th at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Saint Therese Parish, 120 West Granby Road, Granby. A private burial will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 18, 2019
