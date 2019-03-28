Paul H. Blain, 98, formerly of Manchester and North Myrtle Beach South Carolina, went to meet his maker peacefully on March 25, 2019, at Vernon Manor Healthcare Center.Paul was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, the son of the late Henry and Georgiana (Michaud) Blain. Paul grew up in Berlin New Hampshire and served our country in World War II and the Korean War with the Navy. He married his childhood sweetheart during World War II and lived happily with her for 72 years. Paul worked at Pratt and Whitney for 38 years before retiring and moving to North Myrtle Beach with his wife, Doris. Paul was a past member of the VFW, Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Knight and volunteered for The Make a Wish Foundation and Meals on Wheels. He was very active in Our Lady Star of the Sea in North Myrtle Beach, SC, founding parishioner family of St. Bartholomew Church and School and spent a lot of time playing golf with several golf groups and belonged to several golf clubs. Paul is survived by his children, Vivian B. Whitestone and her husband Peter, of Fairfax, Virginia, Paul C. Blain of Manchester and James H. Blain of Rotunda West, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elissa B. Rue and her husband, Gary, Eric B. Whitestone, Jarica, Golino and her husband Paulo, Brittany Covill and her husband Joseph and Amanda Conine: and his great-grandchildren Isabella and Elizabeth Golino, Charlotte and Clara Covill, and Dean Conine, his sibling Louise Poulin and her husband, Richard and sister-in-law, Lucille (Aube) Natalie, Theresa (Aube) Jaquith, brother-in-law Joseph Aube and several nieces and nephews. Paul is predeceased by his mother and father, his beloved wife Doris E. Blain of 72 years and his beloved daughter-in-law Jean L. Blain and brothers Roderick, Maurice, Robert, and sisters Marie (Garneau) Theriault, and Jean C. Blain. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, CT; with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. Family and Friends may call Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate. For online condolences, visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com





