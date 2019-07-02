In loving memory of Paul Joseph Arnini who passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30th, surrounded by his brother Dan and his best friend Ray. He was born in Hartford CT on August 22, 1946. He was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran. He was past President of the Newington Rotary Club. He loved the Yankee's and loved the rival with Red Sox fans. He will be missed by his longtime companion, Darleen Delvy, his brothers, Dan and Gerry, his sisters, Rosanne Earn and Bonnie Youmans and his children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Paul was fortunate to have his best friends, Ray and Lynn Bellware supporting him during his illness. Per Paul's request, there will be no services. Memorial donations in Paul's memory can be made to Saint Joseph Living Center, 14 Club Rd Windham Ct 06280 Published in The Hartford Courant on July 2, 2019