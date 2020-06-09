Paul J. DeJohn, Sr., 67, of Wethersfield, CT passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday June 2nd, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (May) DeJohn. Born on September 6th, 1952 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Benjamin P. and Teresa S. (DiPersio) DeJohn. Paul was very active in his community. He was the retired Chief of the Wethersfield Volunteer Ambulance Association, founding member of the Central Connecticut Youth Hockey Association, board member of the Capital City Rifle and Pistol Club and the Treasurer of the Winding Brook RC Club. He will forever be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others. Besides his wife of 46 years, Paul leaves behind his son Paul, Jr. and Meredith, their children Madison and Sydney of Guilford, CT, and his daughter Michele and Kristin, their children Charlotte and Cooper of Milford, NH. He also leaves two brothers Benjamin DeJohn, Jr (Carol) and Eugene DeJohn (Merilee) as well as his in-laws Nicholas and Theresa (DiBella) May, Patricia Havens, Cecile May, James (Ari Marcus) May and Raymond (Cathy) May. He leaves nieces Kristen Havens, Hanalee May, and Hope DeJohn as well as nephews Gregory Havens, Nicholas May III, Thomas May, Mark DeJohn, Benjamin DeJohn and Christopher DeJohn. Paul was predeceased by his brother-in-law Nicholas May, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to the Wethersfield Volunteer Ambulance Association, 206 Prospect Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.