1/1
Paul J. Fitzgerald
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Paul J. Fitzgerald, 85, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September, 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of Camille S. (Salustro) Fitzgerald. Paul was born in Waterbury, CT on February 21, 1935, a son of the late Patrick J. and Mary (Moriarty) Fitzgerald. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1953 and the University of Connecticut in 1957, majoring in Accounting. He served in the U.S. Army before beginning his career in 1959 as an auditor with Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co, and in 1960 was presented the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants' Award to the top exam performer in the State of CT. His career included positions at United Nuclear Corporation, and as the Controller at the Evening Sentinel in Ansonia. He was a partner at Kelley and Fitzgerald, PC in Waterbury for many years, and was the owner of Paul J. Fitzgerald, CPA in Watertown until his retirement. An automotive enthusiast, Paul enjoyed performance and classic cars, and all forms of motor racing. He loved jazz, especially "West Coast cool" and vocal jazz, and could often be found with Camille at his side, listening to live jazz at venues throughout Connecticut. He was a past member of The Valley Chordsmen, a four-part a cappella chorus, and was always willing to share his favorite song lyric, or point out an interesting melody. Besides his wife, Camille, of 59 years, he leaves his three sons: Paul J. Fitzgerald, Jr. and his wife, Renee, of Troy, MI; Geoffrey P. Fitzgerald and his wife, Virginia, of Burlington, CT; and Michael P. Fitzgerald and his wife, Brandi, of Bethlehem, CT; his six loving grandchildren, Paul III, Julia, Brooke, Lauren, Kylie, and Jillian Fitzgerald, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Fitzgerald, Patricia Kelley and Marjorie Landry. Arrangements: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 574 Main Street, Watertown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 669 Platt Road West, Watertown. Calling hours will be held Sunday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JRDF) at www.JDRF.org For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Camille, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May your loving memories help you through this difficult time. Lynne and Jack Kearney
Lynne Kearney
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved