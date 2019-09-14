Home

Paul J. Giliberto


1961 - 2019
Paul J. Giliberto Obituary
Paul J. Giliberto passed away on September 1, 2019. Born on September 14, 1961 in New Britain, CT, he was the husband of Jeana Giliberto. He was the son of the late Concetto and Dora (Maricchilo) Giliberto. Paul resided in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Paul is survived by his children Dora and Concetto in Italy and a son Sebastian in Connecticut. He is also survived by a brother, Sebastian Giliberto and his wife Tina and a brother, Claudio Giliberto. He also leaves his grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 14, 2019
