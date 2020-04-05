|
|
Paul J. Gruessner, 90, of Manchester, the husband of Joan A. (Quinn) Gruessner died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Henry and Rose (Shea) Gruessner and was a lifelong resident. Paul had attended St. James and Manchester schools and was a member of the Manchester High School Band. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and had retired from United Technologies/Pratt and Whitney after many years of service as a Draftsman/Engineer. In addition to his wife of almost 65 years, he is survived by his children Robert Gruessner and his wife Jayme of Hebron, Thomas Gruessner and his wife Beth of Vernon, Marianne Basile and her husband Michael of Manchester, and Laurie Bucchino and her husband Carlo of Vernon; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Benny. Due to the circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and celebrated at a later date. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020