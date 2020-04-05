Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gruessner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Gruessner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Gruessner Obituary
Paul J. Gruessner, 90, of Manchester, the husband of Joan A. (Quinn) Gruessner died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Henry and Rose (Shea) Gruessner and was a lifelong resident. Paul had attended St. James and Manchester schools and was a member of the Manchester High School Band. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and had retired from United Technologies/Pratt and Whitney after many years of service as a Draftsman/Engineer. In addition to his wife of almost 65 years, he is survived by his children Robert Gruessner and his wife Jayme of Hebron, Thomas Gruessner and his wife Beth of Vernon, Marianne Basile and her husband Michael of Manchester, and Laurie Bucchino and her husband Carlo of Vernon; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Benny. Due to the circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and celebrated at a later date. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -